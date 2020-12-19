PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PREKF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

