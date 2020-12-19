PPL (NYSE:PPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.77.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.95 on Friday. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,569,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PPL by 363.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,208,000 after acquiring an additional 990,355 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 12,869.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 903,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,499,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 700,062 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.