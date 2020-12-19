Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) & Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) Critical Analysis

Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) and Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Powin Energy has a beta of -3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Powin Energy and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powin Energy N/A N/A N/A Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Powin Energy and Conversion Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Powin Energy and Conversion Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powin Energy $5.17 million 21.58 -$15.54 million N/A N/A Conversion Labs $12.47 million 9.08 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Powin Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.6% of Powin Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Powin Energy

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

