PopularCoin Price Up 726.7% Over Last 7 Days (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 564.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $576,330.36 and $10.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 726.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.47 or 0.00491723 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,008.58 or 1.00500524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022386 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003146 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,135,906,555 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

