PopularCoin (POP) Price Up 726.7% This Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 564.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a market cap of $576,330.36 and approximately $10.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 726.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.47 or 0.00491723 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,008.58 or 1.00500524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022386 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003146 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,135,906,555 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.