Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AUCOY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.28. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

