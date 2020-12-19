Polis One Day Trading Volume Reaches $73,796.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Polis has traded up 68.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00003734 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and STEX. Polis has a market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $73,796.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016744 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.