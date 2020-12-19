Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $29,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 183.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 305.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $272.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $295.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

