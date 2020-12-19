Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 31.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in International Bancshares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBOC. BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

International Bancshares stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.31.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

