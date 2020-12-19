Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 281 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after acquiring an additional 408,870 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 971,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,654,000 after purchasing an additional 281,568 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 229,093 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 485,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 217,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $18,777,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $99.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

