Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) COO Sells $2,253,324.32 in Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,324.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 522,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,138,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of Plug Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $1,903,325.72.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Keith Schmid sold 83,334 shares of Plug Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $1,336,677.36.

On Thursday, October 1st, Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of Plug Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,662.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Keith Schmid sold 200,000 shares of Plug Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Plug Power by 283.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 13.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 285,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

