Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Planet Fitness worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,000 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,338,000 after purchasing an additional 914,640 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,583,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after purchasing an additional 544,076 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,060,000.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,703 shares of company stock valued at $48,306,224 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.94.

NYSE PLNT opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

