PirateCash (PIRATE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,718.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $24,718.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

