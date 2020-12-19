Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and traded as high as $12.15. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 154,228 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

