Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Research Coverage Started at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $7,490,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 352,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $14,085,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,131 shares in the company, valued at $14,085,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,106,567 shares of company stock worth $169,832,638 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,381.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

