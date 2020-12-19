Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.36. 12,822,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,442,592. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $403,548.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 352,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $14,085,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,085,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,106,567 shares of company stock valued at $169,832,638 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.