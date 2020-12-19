Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 352,131 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $14,085,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,085,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,753 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $283,217.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,106,567 shares of company stock worth $169,832,638 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 39,339 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,822,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,592. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

