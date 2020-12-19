Phoneum (PHT) Market Cap Reaches $138,657.67

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Phoneum has a market cap of $138,657.67 and approximately $1,769.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Phoneum has traded up 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00057792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00387348 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00026322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.86 or 0.02386520 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.