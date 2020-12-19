Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PSXP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.73.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 724,005 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 507,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,736 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 23.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 965,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 181,594 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 571,852 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

