Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.76.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

