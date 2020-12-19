Phantasma Energy Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,823.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $691,590.46 and approximately $2,823.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00141783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00022751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.73 or 0.00742992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00177398 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00368687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00076569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00118462 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 28,371,421 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

