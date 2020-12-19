Phala.Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.36 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $13.06 million and $4.36 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00138494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00768351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00173146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00383578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00122622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00077372 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,122,105 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

Phala.Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

