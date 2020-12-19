PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. PG&E has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 681.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 565,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 492,730 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

