Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0228 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
PBT opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $156.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.00.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
