Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0228 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PBT opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $156.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,477.47% and a net margin of 94.09%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

