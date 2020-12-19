People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Downgraded to Tender at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$15.22 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$13.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEO. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$15.22 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$14.50 to C$15.22 in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get People Co. (PEO.V) alerts:

PEO opened at C$15.06 on Tuesday. People Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -456.36.

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for People Co. (PEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People Co. (PEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.