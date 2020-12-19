Peony (PNY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,666.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a total market cap of $155,023.67 and approximately $8,666.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017237 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003131 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 5,900,715 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

