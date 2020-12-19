Penta Market Capitalization Hits $61.54 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Penta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HADAX, Bit-Z and HitBTC. In the last week, Penta has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $61.54 million and $225,529.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00137433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.61 or 0.00772189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00200511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00078505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00123958 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HADAX, HitBTC, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

