PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.06.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 1.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $9,812,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 415.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 502,478 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 522.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 431,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,755,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,538,000 after purchasing an additional 378,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 296,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

