PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PFSI stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $1,203,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,079 over the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

