Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.87.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$32.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.16. The firm has a market cap of C$17.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.28%.

In other Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth purchased 5,400 shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$254,162.21. Also, Director Leslie O’donoghue purchased 2,500 shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.76 per share, with a total value of C$71,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,547.82. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $310,461.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

