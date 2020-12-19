Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEGA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $133.38. 352,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,228. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $80,558.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,802. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pegasystems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 40.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

