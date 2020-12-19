Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 137 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $17,399.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $133.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,557,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,588,000 after acquiring an additional 324,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 181,394 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,826,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

