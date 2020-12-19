Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEB. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 123,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter.

PEB stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.