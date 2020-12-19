PayPie Price Up 57.3% This Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 57.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. PayPie has a total market cap of $948,238.50 and approximately $19.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00390821 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.61 or 0.02455744 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

