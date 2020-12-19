Paxos Standard Token Reaches Market Cap of $237.38 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00134301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.00770697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00167920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00382526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00123625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00077389 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

