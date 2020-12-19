Paxos Standard Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $237.38 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00141741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.00743806 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00177347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00371140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00076007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00119072 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

