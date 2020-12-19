Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Down 0% This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, DigiFinex, Coinbit and CoinPlace. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $244.98 million and approximately $80.13 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000169 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, KuCoin, Bitfinex, BigONE, Gate.io, CoinBene, Hotbit, ZB.COM, Binance, Crex24, Bit-Z, CoinPlace, DigiFinex, OKCoin, WazirX, TOKOK, P2PB2B, Iquant, Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC, C2CX, ABCC, CoinEx, Coinsuper, BW.com, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMart, MXC, Bitrue, SouthXchange, FCoin, Coinall, BitMax, Sistemkoin, Coinbit and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

