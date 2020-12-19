Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 5.4%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.43. 4,496,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,323,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,245,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 59,612 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,399,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 734,700 shares during the period.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

