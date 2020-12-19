Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Courtney Blosser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $72.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PATK. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 118.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

