Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.29

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.29 and traded as high as $16.54. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 64,433 shares trading hands.

PKBK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $186,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 165.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.