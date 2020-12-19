Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lifted to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PK. ValuEngine raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $26.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

