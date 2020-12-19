Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Parex Resources stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

