Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at CIBC

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) alerts:

PXT stock opened at C$18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.34. Parex Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 20.10.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$178.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 1.3473425 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 43,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$605,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,545,508.10. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$401,789.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,886,777.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,701.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.