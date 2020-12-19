Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.72

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $2.82. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 105,771 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $126.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 179,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $541,573.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 188,863 shares of company stock worth $568,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.