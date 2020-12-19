PancakeSwap (CAKE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $422,202.00

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $34.81 million and approximately $422,202.00 worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00142543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00022862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.79 or 0.00742118 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00178348 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00372305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00076604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00119551 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 111,482,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,453,990 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.