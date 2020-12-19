Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist reduced their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Palomar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. Palomar has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.49, for a total transaction of $251,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $59,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,825. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth about $1,200,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Palomar by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 6.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

