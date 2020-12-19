Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 2,593 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 54.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 4,058.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 408,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 390.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 403,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 51.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 4,720.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 231,672 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trupanion news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $26,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,955.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $36,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,313 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,381 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

TRUP opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $117.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,340.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

