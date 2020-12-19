Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 11,557 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $548,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Rogers Communications by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,534,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,752,000 after purchasing an additional 521,267 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 93,121 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,521,000 after purchasing an additional 271,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after purchasing an additional 579,492 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCI opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCI. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

