Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $667,000 Investment in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $123,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 666.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 82,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at $1,170,000.

SBSW opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

