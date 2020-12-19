Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $32,739.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,233.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,866,550 shares of company stock worth $161,012,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

